There has been a lot of turmoil between Joe Budden and his former podcast co-hosts Rory & Mal. Just a couple of months ago, it was revealed that Rory and Mal were no longer on the pod, which had fans questioning what was going on. Eventually, Rory and Mal came back for a reunion episode and at the time, it seemed like things were going to be good again. However, this all changed this past week when Joe went on a fiery rant on his podcast in which he fired Rory and Mal on the spot.