Maroon 5's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show featuring Travis Scott came about, in part, due to Adam Levine's love for shoes. In the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping, Levine shared the backstory on how he copped an early pair of the rapper's then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 for the NFL spectacle, as well a pair of the friends and family Air Jordan 4 in purple. "[Travis] literally DM’ed me one day … and he was like 'Yo, you wanna do the Super Bowl?,'" Levine recalled to host Joe La Puma. "I was like, 'Sure. You're going to have to get me those purple friends and family [4s] and the new 1s. I was like, 'I need this, I need that,' and he was like 'Cool.' I’m like 'OK, cool, you have a deal.' That was it."