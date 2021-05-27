Sen. Joe Manchin supports the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Here’s why
There appears to be growing momentum in the U.S. Senate to intrust a bipartisan commission to investigated the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — a Democrat with a history of bucking the party on key issues — said Thursday he supports the creation of a Jan 6. commission, and went as far accusing Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of living in fear of former President Donald Trump, according a statement published to Twitter.www.deseret.com