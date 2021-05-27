newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Joe Manchin supports the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Here’s why

By Jeff Parrott
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere appears to be growing momentum in the U.S. Senate to intrust a bipartisan commission to investigated the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — a Democrat with a history of bucking the party on key issues — said Thursday he supports the creation of a Jan 6. commission, and went as far accusing Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of living in fear of former President Donald Trump, according a statement published to Twitter.

www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Election Commission#The U S Senate#Intrust#The Deseret News#House#Hill#National Commission#Senator Joe Manchin#Sens Susan Collins#R Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Jason Crow Says 'I Share That Question' on Whether Bipartisanship Dead After 1/6 Commission Blocked

Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, suggested he's unsure whether bipartisanship is possible any longer after Senate Republicans blocked the bipartisan commission into the January 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol from moving forward Friday. Republican leaders in Congress came out against the bipartisan commission, which would examine the events...
Congress & Courtskurv.com

Schumer Slams Senate Republicans For Blocking Jan. 6th Commission

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is “terribly disappointed” his Republican colleagues blocked the formation of a commission to probe the January 6th Capitol attack. Speaking with reporters, the New York Democrat said “democracy is at stake” because former President Trump continues pushing election fraud claims. Six Republicans voted yes including...
Congress & Courtswvpress.org

U.S. Senator Capito, Senate GOP present infrastructure counteroffer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, presented President Joe Biden Thursday with a counteroffer to the White House’s compromise on his massive infrastructure package. Capito, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, held a press conference Thursday morning on...
U.S. Politicsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s Statement On Failed Vote To Create Bipartisan January 6th Commission Says Choosing To Put Politics And Political Elections Above The Health Of Our Democracy Is Unconscionable

May 28, 2021 - Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued the following statement on the failed vote to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6th. “Before January 6, 2021, an attack on Congress and Democracy at our Capitol at the hands of...
Congress & CourtsLima News

GOP blocks Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Eager to put the events of that day and former President Donald Trump’s role in it behind them, Republicans blasted the commission proposal as a partisan attempt by Democrats to keep both in the news during next year’s pivotal midterm elections.
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate GOP block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans were unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, six voted to advance the bill.
Congress & Courtsbuzzfeednews.com

Senate Republicans Killed A Commission To Investigate The Jan. 6 Attacks

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The commission would have investigated the attack, which contributed to the deaths of five people, but it risked unwelcome attention on former president Donald Trump’s responsibility. The Senate voted...
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Republicans filibustered the Capitol riot commission. Will Dianne Feinstein and other Democrats still let them run the country?

May 28—If any good can come of the national nadir that is Senate Republicans' stonewalling of an investigation of their own attempted murder by an antidemocratic mob, it's the end of all illusion that Congress' post-constitutional caucus deserves extraordinary deference from the majority still clinging to a semblance of the rule of law and reason.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining Democrats in […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe Capitol attack appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsWhittier Daily News

These 11 senators skipped the Jan. 6 commission vote

Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.