Who will win Patriots' QB competition? Bill Belichick gives big hint with Cam Newton, Mac Jones comments

Not in recent memory have we seen a team bluff and fake-out the media and general public like the San Francisco 49ers just did when they convinced most that they prized the plus-sized Winklevoss cousin known as Mac Jones at pick #3. They didn't take Jones, though, and they blew up many mock drafts in the process. Instead, the 49ers went with upside, just like many fantasy managers would, and they altered the future of multiple fantasy-relevant passers in the process.