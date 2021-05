No. 8 - J. Cole - “Interlude”. One week ahead of his new album The Off-Season hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (which should happen in the next day or so), J. Cole scores another top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with the latest single spun off the set, “Interlude.” The tune opens at No. 8, giving the rapper his sixth placement between Nos. 10 and 10 on the tally.