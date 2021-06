Just over a month has passed since the devastating flooding that hit the North Shore and led to the closure of the Ki‘iki‘i Bridge on Waialua Beach Road. Our office continues to reach out daily to the State Department of Transportation as well as the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services and Department of Design & Construction for updates. We have received many questions from the community, and have compiled a list of FAQs as well as the answers from both the State and City and County in the FAQ on my website RepMatsumoto.com. We know there.