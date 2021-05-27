newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth was trolled by his own son over ‘Thor’ role

By Ella Kemp
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth has shared a post on social media in which he was trolled by his own son. The actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, revealed his son had mentioned a very different superhero when asked “the age old question”. Hemsworth posted a photo...

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Chris Long
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Love#Long Hair#Goodbye#Kids#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthGossip Cop

Chris Hemsworth Accused Of Breaking COVID Rules With House Party

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky held a big party at their mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. One report accuses them of breaking COVID-19 protocol. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth’s all-white dress code party has left many angry. Among the guests at the bash include Matt Damon and the Thor star’s brother Liam Hemsworth. Folks on Instagram were quick to point out that this party did not look safe. A fan commented, “It’s as if COVID-19 is a thing of the past. No masks. No safe distancing. Must be a relief.”
Moviesthemanual.com

The 9 Best Non-Marvel Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Australian sexy man aficionado Chris Hemsworth is probably best known for his role as Thor in the expansive Marvel universe, but what does one need to do to be considered for such a legendary and godly role, besides getting into Thor-like shape and having the right heritage? Acting chops. Believe it or not, Hemsworth has played in an array of roles from comedy to thriller all the way to drama and of course some more sci-fi. There are more films on Hemsworth’s filmography than most would expect, and not even all of them are included in this list. However, given that his most prevalent role is as Thor and that accounts for a whopping 7 out of 25 movie roles, I’ve decided to rank his top performances that don’t include the hammer swinging, emotion-bottling demigod. Despite these films ranging from sub-par to great in quality, the rankings will be based on Hemsworth’s performance alone.
Moviesfandomwire.com

Chris Hemsworth: 20 Times He Proved To Be The Funniest Avenger

Chris Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor, the God of Thunder. This comes after essaying the role in 3 individually helmed movies and other ensemble movies. He is also among the coolest superheroes of the 21st century and rightly so. From cool capes, to flying around in seconds, to his hammer yielding powers, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a distinct figurine in the superhero world. What also sets Hemsworth apart is the fact that every now and then, he will find himself in situations worthy of sarcastic comments and funny instances. He is seen goofing around with his co-stars and this is evident on his social media handles. His social media handles are proof that he is one of the funniest Avengers on and off screen. Here are his best moments, documented for a quick laugh.
Moviesaudacy.com

Fan creates ‘Gladiator 2’ trailer starring Chris Hemsworth

With all the reboots and sequels that have been made over the last few years, the one many fans have actually been asking for is still yet to be made. For years, fans have wanted to see a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 film ‘Gladiator,’ and have even go so far as to suggest actor Chris Hemsworth have a role in the film. While that reboot is yet to be confirmed, one fan took matters into their own hands, creating a trailer for ‘Gladiator 2’ featuring Hemsworth.
MoviesPosted by
The Dad

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Two “No-Names” Starring in Thor

It’s hard to believe that Chris Hemsworth was an “unknown actor” when he was cast as Thor a decade ago. He recently took to Instagram to celebrate the 10-year anniversary and throw a little shade at the poorly-aged article that questioned Marvel’s casting choices. Banking on two “no names” in Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Loki to carry the movie? What was Marvel thinking?!
CelebritiesComicBook

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off Mother's Day With a Touching Tribute to Elsa Pataky

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth decided to get Mother’s Day going early with a nice tribute to Elsa Pataky. the Fast Franchise star has been married to the Marvel star for over a decade now and has been keeping that house running smoothly. She’s still doing her thing in Hollywood as well. However, this picture on Instagram shows her with her hands a bit full. Hemsworth takes a bunch of opportunities to feature Pataky as they’ve been at home for most of the quarantine period in Australia. But, Marvel came calling and he’s been filming the fourth movie in the Thor franchise. But, being the god of thunder probably doesn’t stack up to keeping their three children on task along with their father. Check out the Thor actor’s special message down below:
CelebritiesPosted by
GreenMatters

Wellness Apps Started by Celebs, From Chris Hemsworth to Carrie Underwood

Celebrities — they're just like us! Although Hollywood's finest lead some unthinkably luxurious lives, it's crucial for even the rich and famous to take some time to themselves, for the sake of physical and mental well-being. That's why so many celebs have decided to create their wellness apps, so you, too, can stay healthy like they do. Check out a few of our favorite celebrity-run wellness apps, below.
Moviesthecinetalk.com

This Is Which Marvel Character Does Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth’s Little Son Wants To Be

Your favorite Avenger from Marvel Studios, ‘Thor’ is blessed with three beautiful kids. Chris Hemsworth who acts as Thor in the film is seen as the perfect father existing in this world. Recently when he asked his son what he wants to become in the future, he was surprised to know that his son wants to be a Superman. He was surprised to know his son doesn’t want to be ‘Thor’, looks like someone in the family is not a Thor fan!! Well that being said let me take you through Chris Hemsworth’s parenting ideology.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Chris Hemsworth Is Relieved He Has Three Kids

Chris Hemsworth jokes that he’s “lucky” have three children since one wants to be Superman. The 37-year-old said that one of his 7-year-old twin sons said he wants to be a superhero, just like his dad, who plays Thor. But … he’s not so into Thor. “Holding my little man's...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Roasting Chris Hemsworth For Skipping Leg Day

Thor: Love and Thunder is without a doubt one of the most highly-anticipated MCU movies on the horizon. And while we still don’t know a whole lot about it just yet, one thing we can be certain of is that it’ll be saying goodbye to Fat Thor. Yes, judging by...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Hemsworth asked his son what he wants to be when he grows up and the answer disappointed him

Chris Hemsworth is one of the great celebrities in Hollywood today and much of it owes it to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is why his image has become an icon for the little ones and many of them want to be like the superhero, but who chose another, and on top of another franchise, was the son of the actor. Look at the answer to the question of what does he want to be when he grows up!
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Best’ Marvel Movie? Thor 4 Director Shares Positive Juju While Talking How Long The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Has Left To Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel Studios has a number of different films and TV shows on the docket, with each currently in different stages of production. One of those films is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently shooting in Australia, under the watchful eye of writer-director Taika Waititi. Given the immense success of its 2017 predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, there are major expectations for the film. But this doesn’t appear to phase Waititi, as he recently took the time to share some positive sentiments and reveal how much longer filming is slated to last.