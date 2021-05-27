Chris Hemsworth was trolled by his own son over ‘Thor’ role

Australian sexy man aficionado Chris Hemsworth is probably best known for his role as Thor in the expansive Marvel universe, but what does one need to do to be considered for such a legendary and godly role, besides getting into Thor-like shape and having the right heritage? Acting chops. Believe it or not, Hemsworth has played in an array of roles from comedy to thriller all the way to drama and of course some more sci-fi. There are more films on Hemsworth’s filmography than most would expect, and not even all of them are included in this list. However, given that his most prevalent role is as Thor and that accounts for a whopping 7 out of 25 movie roles, I’ve decided to rank his top performances that don’t include the hammer swinging, emotion-bottling demigod. Despite these films ranging from sub-par to great in quality, the rankings will be based on Hemsworth’s performance alone.