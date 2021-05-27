newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Garbiñe Muguruza Using Personality To Learn Business, Build Sponsorship Portfolio

By Tim Newcomb
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza wants to know more about the business world. From her recent Harvard business course to her Forbes ranking as the sixth highest-paid female athlete of 2020 right down to her two brand-new sponsorship signings in spring 2021—Jaguar and Nivea—the 27-year-old says she’s matured enough to see life beyond the court.

Forbes

Forbes

