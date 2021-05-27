‘Somber Harvest’: Crops May Fail, Cattle Sold As The Northwest Descends Into Drought

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)