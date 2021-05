A woman has claimed to have matched on dating app Hinge with a police officer who maced her during a Black Lives Matter rally last summer.On Wednesday, a TikTok user named Cami, who goes by the username @camidoublewami on the app, uploaded a video showing a like she received from a police officer on the app.“Cop who maced me last summer really liked me on Hinge,” Cami captioned the clip, which is set to the theme song from Psycho and shows screenshots of the officer’s profile, and the message he sent declaring her his “dream girl”.According to the police officer’s...