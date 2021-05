New coronavirus cases across the UK have risen by around 10.5 per cent in the past seven days when compared with the previous week, analysis of government data shows.Health officials recorded 17,410 cases between 16 and 22 May, up from the 15,762 logged from 9-15 May – a difference of 1,648 – or 10.5 per cent.Meanwhile, the NHS announced that more than 50 million vaccine doses have now been given in England. The vaccination rollout continues with people aged 32 and 33 now being invited to receive a jab in England, and the UK-wide total nearing 60 million.Earlier, the...