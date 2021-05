The past year Whitefish Lake Golf Club has followed the guidelines published by the United States Golf Association and the Professional Golf Association to best help slow the spread of Covid. Now with science saying the spread of Covid is extremely unlikely to be spread via touching items we have now reinstalled the ball washers and put rakes back in the bunkers. While the mask mandate has essentially been lifted for fully vaccinated people we continue to use best practices to protect our employees, members and guests and respect all who desire to continue to wear a mask.