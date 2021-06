Building a cottage from scratch is somewhat of a pipe dream for many. For Peter Reid, it was a vision-turned reality. With the help of a designer, a carpentry student, and his youngest son, Peter built his 2,472 sq. ft., three-bedroom cottage on Eagle Lake, Ont., over seven years. He took advantage of the building materials he had on his property, drawing from Kingston, Ont., and Cape Cod for design inspiration, and furnished the place with DIY furniture to complete his custom cottage in 2018.