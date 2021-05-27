Cancel
Rising interest rates could dampen stimulus impact from federal budget, PBO says

By Canadian Press
bradfordtoday.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer is pouring cold water on the economic fires from the government's latest spending plan, saying that an expected rise in interest rates should temper the amount of stimulus from the Trudeau Liberals' budget. The Liberals have said their budget plan unveiled in April, and...

www.bradfordtoday.ca
EconomyCrain's Detroit Business

Eric Lupher: Federal stimulus could have helped cities transition from pensions to 401(k) retirement plans

State and local government leaders throughout Michigan are discussing ideas for transformative uses of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding. However, they are forbidden from using this funding for what I believe could be the most transformative investment — assistance to get out from under their legacy debts, pension and retiree health care costs. This would free up precious resources to make our communities safe, attractive places to live and to run a business.
Businesskitco.com

Visco says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Economic recovery prospects in the euro zone remain uncertain and the European Central Bank will counter any strong rises in interest rates that are not justified by economic conditions, governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday. Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy,...
BusinessColumbian

Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

WASHINGTON — The projected cost of modernizing the U.S. nuclear force is escalating, including billions of dollars more to operate nuclear-armed submarines and to update Energy Department nuclear weapons laboratories and production facilities, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Critics of nuclear modernization are likely to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Czech central banker Benda: Interest rate rise is 'markedly' closer -magazine

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - The time when the Czech National Bank will raise interest rates has come much closer, board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Thursday. The central bank has held its main two-week repo rate at 0.25% since last May after it had slashed it by 200 basis points in spring 2020 to prop up a domestic economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to the prevent the virus’ spread.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Rocket Companies Is Under Pressure From Interest Rate Hike Concerns

Throughout the last year after its initial public offering, Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock trended in the $20 – $21.50 range. RKT stock peaking on March 2 is an exception. Shares reached $41.10, albeit for less than a day, after the company issued a special dividend. The announcement squeezed short sellers,...
FXStreet.com

When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Alike every first Tuesday of the month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is up for conveying the latest monetary policy meeting and Interest Rate Decision around 04:30 AM GMT. While the Aussie central bank isn’t expected to alter its monetary policy, making a non-event, comments from the Rate Statement...
Las Vegas Herald

RBI maintains status quo on interest rates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday held key interest rates and maintained an accommodative stance amid uncertainty over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave. The announcement came after a three-day meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The RBI...
Real EstateSFGate

Mortgage Outlook: June Rates Could Rise If Bond Market Acts Out

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. I predict that mortgage rates will go up in June, by less than a quarter of a percentage point. The month started with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 3.03%, so my forecast calls for the 30-year to end the month at 3.28% or less.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Eurozone inflation hits 2%, what will the ECB do?

The PPT spends The ESF's funds to defend the dollar... Inflation is not transitory... Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! I like holiday-shortened weeks! And I’m not even employed any longer! Day one of being by myself wasn’t unlike most days… I read I researched, I napped, and tried to stay awake to watch my beloved Cardinals play the daunting Dodgers… I only made it for 3 innings the night before! Darn Pacific Time games! Well, little Evie came home from the hospital yesterday, I was relieved, to say the least! My girl was sick, and I didn’t like that one iota! Ahhh, the joys of daycare… sharing germs… The weather here is weird… Just plain weird… chilly days, no sun, strange brew, mother nature, girl what’s inside of you? (Cream, with an addition by Chuck!) Paul McCartney and Wings greets me this morning with their song: Let ‘Em In…
wtvbam.com

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven...
Businessthebalance.com

Inflation’s Everywhere, Not Just in the U.S., OECD Says

Rising prices have been in sharp focus in the U.S., but inflation also is gaining pace around the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Some countries are even starting to tighten monetary policy because of it, although the U.S. is not one of them. Key...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CIBC say "Wings Clipped" for Remainder of 2021

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6487-1.6607. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6930-1.6965. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Canadian Dollar remains 2021's best G10 performer, however analysts at Canadian lender CIBC say the top might just be in. In a monthly foreign exchange research briefing CIBC's Capital Markets...
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Labor Market Data Improves

U.S. bonds yields rose slightly on Thursday as two new data releases pointed to a continued recovery in the U.S. labor market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.63% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up to 2.3%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%. After a gain to start the year, rates have been stuck around these levels for six weeks.