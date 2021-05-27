newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Delano Police asking for help in solving 24-year-old killing

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ugn7_0aDZgRis00

The Delano Police Department is asking for the community's help in solving the case of a murder that took place 24 years ago.

The department posted a video to Facebook detailing the case of the killing of Wen Liu at the Delano Motel in 1997. According to the video, officers found Liu dead in a room after a call for suspicious circumstances.

Liu had no relatives in Delano and had lived in the motel.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Delano Police Department tipline at 721-3369.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

2K+
Followers
785
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Delano, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Delano Motel#Suspicious Circumstances#Video#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related