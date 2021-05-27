Delano Police asking for help in solving 24-year-old killing

The Delano Police Department is asking for the community's help in solving the case of a murder that took place 24 years ago.

The department posted a video to Facebook detailing the case of the killing of Wen Liu at the Delano Motel in 1997. According to the video, officers found Liu dead in a room after a call for suspicious circumstances.

Liu had no relatives in Delano and had lived in the motel.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Delano Police Department tipline at 721-3369.