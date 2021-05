Another five cases of COVID-19 have been found in the health district covering Flin Flon. Manitoba reported 493 net new cases, breaking the 50,000 total case barrier and bringing Manitoba up to 50,144 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Within the Northern Health Region (NHR), 25 new cases were reported. The only northern district that reported more new cases May 28 was The Pas/OCN/Kelsey, where another 10 cases were reported.