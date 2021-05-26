Manitoba announces spike in COVID-19 tickets

There was a large increase last week in the number of COVID-19 enforcement tickets issued in the province. The province is reporting 102 tickets were handed out for the week of May 17th to 23rd, worth $172,860. That is up from 70 tickets issued one week earlier. In fact, it is the sixth straight week that the number has increased.There were 96 tickets issued to individuals for various offences. Those tickets are worth $1,296 each. Of those, 88 were in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors. Another three were for failing to self-isolate, there were two for unnecessary northern travel and three to sole proprietorships.Meanwhile, six tickets were issued for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place. Those tickets are worth $298 each.