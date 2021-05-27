Howard University’s College of Fine Arts Is Now Named After Chadwick Boseman – The Root
Howard University has announced an amazing tribute to one of its most notable alumni—the late beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. According to the Washington Post, Howard University announced on Wednesday that it will be naming its newly established College of Fine Arts after Boseman, who graduated from the HBCU in 2000. Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer.communityjournal.net