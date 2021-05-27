Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University’s College of Fine Arts Is Now Named After Chadwick Boseman – The Root

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University has announced an amazing tribute to one of its most notable alumni—the late beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. According to the Washington Post, Howard University announced on Wednesday that it will be naming its newly established College of Fine Arts after Boseman, who graduated from the HBCU in 2000. Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer.

communityjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dean College#University Of Washington#Oxford College#Howard University#The Washington Post#Hbcu#Wapo#Walt Disney Co#Whut#Whur 96 3 Fm#The Oxford Summer Program#Rolling Stone#Fine Arts College#Master#Wayne#Legacy#Colon Cancer#Hu Students#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Shares What He Loved Most About Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie talked about what he loved most about Chadwick Boseman in a recent interview. The Marvel star spoke to Hot 97 about their journeys through the MCU. In effect, the new Captain America complimented the Black Panther star’s adaptability. As has been discussed, Boseman really could take on whatever material presented to him. Whether that meant being a detective in 21 Bridges, a football player in Draft Day, or even a soldier in Spike Lee’s latest movie. The possibilities were endless. Mackie also made special mention of his part in August Wilson’s play turned film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Earlier in his career, Mackie also trained in the theater, so it makes a lot of sense that Boseman’s path would appeal to him as well.
CollegesTMZ.com

Phylicia Rashad Committed to Hands-On Approach at Howard University

Phylicia Rashad's more than just a big name added to Howard University's faculty list ... she plans on doing big things as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts. Provost Anthony K. Wutoh tells TMZ ... when the legendary TV mom takes on her new role at Howard in July, she's made it clear she'll be a present figure on campus and laser-focused from day one on re-establishing the fine arts school as a premier program in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chadwick Boseman wins coveted prize at MTV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Performance in a Movie accolade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The late actor — who lost his battle with colon cancer in August 2020 at 43 — was recognized for his performance as Levee Green in the Netflix hit “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Yara Shahidi was on hand to receive the award on his behalf.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Michael B. Jordan Reflects On 'Still Dealing With' Losing Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recently shared what it’s been like mourning the death of his “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, saying that he’s “still processing” the loss. Jordan, whose new movie “Without Remorse” premiered on Amazon Prime on April 30, told host Willie Geist on “Sunday Today” that Boseman’s death was...
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: Martin Freeman Was Told the Whole Plot by Ryan Coogler

Last week, Marvel announced some new release dates for its upcoming slate of films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, it was unclear if Marvel would continue with the sequel, but it appears writer/director Ryan Coogler has a backup plan ready to go. In fact, Martin Freeman, who played Evertt K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, recently told ET Online that he's heard the movie's entire new plot from Coogler.
TV & Videoswcn247.com

PM Prep-Segue

ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS “INSTINCTS” TOLD HER TO END SHOW. NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres promises that each show of the last season of her daytime TV show “will be a celebration.” But social media critics and trolls say they're celebrating now — because they're happy the show is going away. DeGeneres has been under fire for about a year now. She's been hit with a series of complaints, like being mean to guests, being tone deaf about the pandemic, presiding over a toxic workplace — and generally not being as nice as the persona she's cultivated over the years. Ellen says her upcoming 19th season will be her last, with the final show to air next year.
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

Black Panther 2: Release Date, Title, And Details

Black Panther sequel release date has been announced after many speculations from fans, with its official title taking after a popular cry in the movie. The movie will be dropping on July 8, 2022, and fans are excited to hear the good news, with many crying out about the long wait that stands between them and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
NFLSFGate

The astonishing ubiquity of Debbie Allen

In the age of social distancing, no celebrity profile can begin with the subject wolfishly striding into a hotel bar or daintily picking at a breakfast. But Debbie Allen, the 71-year-old dancer, actress, choreographer, director and producer, knows how to make a commanding entrance even on Zoom: When the screen dings on, there's Allen, glasses on, dressed in a cozy pink robe and resplendently propped up on some pillows in a luxurious-looking bed.
MoviesInside the Magic

Michael B. Jordan Has Emotional Reaction to ‘Black Panther 2’ Title

Although we might assume that the people involved in bringing us the products and properties we love are just as invested in them as we are, that’s not always the case. For example, Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, was told about the Marvel sizzle reel that revealed the title of the second Black Panther movie by Variety since the news dropped minutes before the interview took place.