Competitive Intelligence Platform Crayon Raises $22 Million
Crayon — a leading competitive intelligence platform for the enterprise, recently announced a $22 million Series B financing. These are the details. Crayon — a leading competitive intelligence platform for the enterprise, recently announced a $22 million Series B financing led by Baird Capital with participation from Baseline Ventures, Bedrock Capital, C&B Capital and Oyster Funds. And Crayon also welcomed Gaingels as an investor in the Series B as part of the company’s commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion.pulse2.com