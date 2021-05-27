newsbreak-logo
Competitive Intelligence Platform Crayon Raises $22 Million

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrayon — a leading competitive intelligence platform for the enterprise, recently announced a $22 million Series B financing. These are the details. Crayon — a leading competitive intelligence platform for the enterprise, recently announced a $22 million Series B financing led by Baird Capital with participation from Baseline Ventures, Bedrock Capital, C&B Capital and Oyster Funds. And Crayon also welcomed Gaingels as an investor in the Series B as part of the company’s commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion.

Snappy, an eCommerce gifting platform, wrapped up a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing the firm’s overall funding to in excess of $100 million. GGV Capital headed up the newest investment, which saw the participation of current investors Hearst Ventures, Saban Ventures and 83North, according to a Wednesday (May 26) announcement.