newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Spanberger to host telephone town hall May 27

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UtIX_0aDZg0Dk00
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall meeting May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to address issues faced by Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event also will be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her Facebook page.

During the event, Spanberger will be joined by Ben Shaw and John Henry of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families.

She’ll also provide an update about her efforts in the U.S. House on behalf of veterans in the region. Last month, Spanberger reintroduced her bipartisan legislation that would provide veteran firefighters with the fair compensation, healthcare, and retirement benefits.

“Those who’ve put on the uniform deserve our strongest possible support, and they deserve the full benefits they’ve earned through their selfless service and sacrifice,” Spanberger said. “The COVID-19 crisis created many challenges for Central Virginia’s veterans — and for many of their families, the pandemic ushered in a new period marked by tremendous hardship and stress.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
561
Followers
845
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone#Town Hall#Public Services#The U S House#Central Virginia Veterans#Veteran Firefighters#Selfless Service#U S#Retirement Benefits#Healthcare#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsCulpeper Star Exponent

Virginians invited to veterans telephone town hall Thursday night

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a public, telephone town hall at 6 tonight, May 27, on issues facing Central Virginia veterans. 7th House District residents are invited to dial in and participate. The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page. Virginia Department of...
Grays Harbor County, WAKXRO.com

19th District lawmakers to host virtual town hall

The 19th Legislative District’s lawmakers will host a virtual town hall meeting together next week. Reps. Jim Walsh, and Joel McEntire, and Sen. Jeff Wilson are inviting 19th District citizens to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. According to a...
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Congresswoman Hinson Hosts Town Hall in Delaware County

It’s the first year in the U.S. House for Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who has been on the job for nearly five months. And we had an opportunity to catch up with her Monday on KMCH. When we asked Hinson what she hears from constituents as she travels through Iowa’s First...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

State senator to host virtual town hall on budget Tuesday

State Sen. Jay Kahn will host a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss the state’s ongoing budget process, as well as recommendations from the state Senate and associated legislation. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Kahn, a Keene Democrat, will be joined by the state...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall will tour Kansas to host two town halls and speak at a Memorial Day ceremony over Memorial Day weekend. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will host town halls in Butler and Greenwood counties on Saturday, May 29. He said he will also deliver remarks at the Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31.
Dryden, WAWenatchee World

12th District Reps. Steele, Goehner host virtual town hall Thursday

WENATCHEE — A review of the 2021 legislative session and a chance to get some questions answered directly by 12th District Reps. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, are on the agenda for Thursday’s virtual town hall meeting. The remote event, which starts at 6 p.m., will be conducted...
Linn County, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

U.S. Sen. Merkley to host virtual town hall in Linn County

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday with residents of Linn County. The town hall will begin with an update from the senator on his work in Washington, D.C., and conclude with public comments and questions. “Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to...
Hall, NYwxhc.com

Rep. Claudia Tenney hosting 2nd virtual Town Hall tomorrow (May 18)

District 22 Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will host her second virtual Town Hall on Tuesday (May 18). Constituents interested in joining the event — currently planned for 6:30 pm via Zoom — can register by visiting https://tenney.house.gov/rsvp and submitting their full name, email address, and telephone number. Participants will then receive...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Spanberger backs bipartisan bill to ease trucking regulations on livestock haulers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is cosponsoring a bipartisan bill that would cut red tape and provide much-needed flexibility for livestock and agriculture haulers. Currently, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s hours-of-service requirements limit the time a commercial motor vehicle driver may...
U.S. Politicscbs19news

Spanberger watching Biden Administration, says U.S. needs to up cybersecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline underscores the vulnerability of the United States' energy infrastructure, according to Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who used to be a CIA officer. Spanberger says she is closely watching the Biden administration's next steps to hold cybercriminals accountable and...
FestivalRichmond.com

Letters to the Editor: Memorial Day 2021

Editor’s note: We share the following in honor of Memorial Day. Washington, D.C., May 5, 1868. I. The 30th day of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
Fort Rucker, ALsoutheastsun.com

Rucker honors fallen comrades

The laying of a wreath followed by a rendition of “Taps” in honor of fallen comrades was part of the Memorial Day Ceremony held Friday, May 28, on Fort Rucker. Active duty military members, civilian community leaders and elected officials joined representatives of veterans’ service organizations and Gold Star family members in the ceremony held in the memorial garden in front of the Army Aviation Museum on post.