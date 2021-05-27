Spanberger to host telephone town hall May 27

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall meeting May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to address issues faced by Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event also will be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her Facebook page.

During the event, Spanberger will be joined by Ben Shaw and John Henry of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families.

She’ll also provide an update about her efforts in the U.S. House on behalf of veterans in the region. Last month, Spanberger reintroduced her bipartisan legislation that would provide veteran firefighters with the fair compensation, healthcare, and retirement benefits.

“Those who’ve put on the uniform deserve our strongest possible support, and they deserve the full benefits they’ve earned through their selfless service and sacrifice,” Spanberger said. “The COVID-19 crisis created many challenges for Central Virginia’s veterans — and for many of their families, the pandemic ushered in a new period marked by tremendous hardship and stress.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.