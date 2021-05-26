Airbyte Nabs $26M Series A Funding for Open-Source Data Integration

The purpose of marine seismic experiments is to provide information of the physical properties of the subsurface. The p-wave velocity distribution is the most important attribute, commonly obtained by tomography of waveform attributes. Wide-angle reflection/refraction arrivals, typically collected in Ocean Bottom Seismometers experiments, are used to image relatively deep structures typically providing low redundancy and limited resolution velocity models. The shallow subsurface is classically studied with Multi-Channel Seismic data collected in streamers. In this case, the recording of refractions as first arrivals is limited primarily by the streamer length and geological features like water depth and p-wave structure, but also a considerable amount of the refractions are masked by reflections and noise. However, MCS data of variable quality are available in many regions where no other data exist to build a velocity model. Thus, it is essential to extract the arrival information with the highest possible quality and reliability. To enhance refraction information in MCS data, the downward continuation technique providing the redatuming of streamer field data to the seafloor has been proven useful. In this new virtual configuration, the early refractions transform to first arrivals, becoming clearly visible from zero offset. However, there is little literature, let alone available codes, to use with the large available MCS data bases.