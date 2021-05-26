Cancel
Airbyte Nabs $26M Series A Funding for Open-Source Data Integration

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbyte recently announced that it secured $26 million in Series A funding led by Benchmark, according to a blog post by co-founder and CEO Michel Tricot. The funding will enable Airbyte to add more features and connectors, as well as hasten time to value for its customers. The company will also add new talent to support Airbyte in building both open-source editions and a future cloud version of its data integration technology.

San Mateo, CAsvdaily.com

Coupa Launches $50 Million Venture Fund

SAN MATEO — Coupa Software is joining the venture capital game with the launch of Coupa Ventures, a $50 million fund to foster innovation in Business Spend Management. Coupa Ventures plans to invest in early- and growth-stage companies breaking down inefficiencies in how businesses manage their spend, aligning processes and decisions across supply chain, procurement, and finance. As part of its debut, Coupa unveiled the fund’s first two portfolio companies: Zylo and SourceDay.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Buys Wappo; MSP Gains Microsoft Azure Cloud Expertise

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired acquired Wappo Information Services, a Microsoft Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 303 that Channel has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fugue Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in Cloud Security Market

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Fugue, the company empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Troxell as Chief Marketing Officer and Tyler Mills as Vice President of Sales and Alliances. Troxell will lead Fugue’s marketing execution and drive marketing strategy and Mills will oversee Fugue’s sales operation and manage Fugue’s expanding partner program to drive the company’s next phase of growth.
Businessadtechdaily.com

Dentsu Announces the Integration of Its Identity Resolution Platform, Merkury, with Salesforce’s Customer Data Platform

COLUMBIA, MD — Dentsu and Merkle, dentsu international’s customer experience management (CXM) service line, announced it has completed the integration of Merkury, its identity resolution and data platform, into the Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP). Brands using Salesforce CDP will now be able to capture, unify, and activate their customer data across all channels without reliance on third-party cookies.
Businesstechgig.com

Mindtree earns the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation

Mindtree has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation. Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the. Analytics. on. Microsoft Azure. advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s capability in planning and delivering tailored. analytics solutions. , following. Microsoft. and industry best...
Businesstheregister.com

LG opens open-source licence compliance tool source

Korean mega-corp LG has open-sourced the in-house toolbox it uses identify and manage open-source software licences within its own business. Known as FOSSlight, the suite helps users to ensure they are using code as permitted by its licence, looks out for known vulnerabilities in free and open-source software (FOSS) so that developers address those holes, and can also check FOSS libraries and projects offered by third parties.
Businesstechstartups.com

Chicago-based tech startup Oak9 launches its Infrastructure-as-code security platform with $5.9M in seed funding

Oak9 is a Chicago-based tech startup that provides a cybersecurity SaaS platform for developers. Backed by a seed round of $5.9 million in funding, Oak9 today announced the launch of its Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security platform to help businesses accelerate the implementation of cloud-native applications while providing built-in, effective security.
Businessaithority.com

Hyland’s Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience

Leading Independent Research Firm Includes Nuxeo, Now Part of Hyland, Among 36 DAM Vendors in q2 2021 Report. Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021” research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization’s needs.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Security-Hungry STG Adds FireEye Products Acquisition to McAfee, RSA | #emailsecurity

In an unexpected move, FireEye is selling is products business, including the FireEye name, for $1.2 billion. The buyer is a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG). The transaction will separate FireEye’s network, email, endpoint and cloud security products, along with the related security management and orchestration platform, from Mandiant’s controls-agnostic software and services. FireEye and STG should close the deal by the end of the fourth quarter.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Exabeam raises $200M to fuel scale, product innovation and extend leadership

Exabeam announced a $200 million Series F growth round at a valuation of $2.4 billion. The round is led by the Owl Rock division of Blue Owl Capital and supported by existing investors Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Norwest Venture Partners. Exabeam also welcomes cybersecurity industry leader Michael DeCesare...
Milpitas, CAnationalcybersecuritynews.today

FireEye To Sell Products Business To Symphony Technology Group For $1.2B | #emailsecurity

FireEye has agreed sell its fledgling products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion, undoing the 2014 acquisition that brought FireEye’s products and Mandiant’s services together. The Milpitas, Calif.-based platform security vendor said its high-growth threat intelligence and incident response services business will continue to operate as a publicly...
Softwareaithority.com

Luminovo and Orbweaver Form Automatic Data Integration Partnership

Combined Capabilities Offers First Ever Fully-Digital OEM/EMS Sourcing Experience. Today, Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC, a data integration and automation company focusing on the electronics industry, and Luminovo, an EMS-focused provider of RfQ and sourcing management software platform, announce their partnership to form a best-in-class experience for their customers. “As supply chains...
BusinessVentureBeat

SAP expands portfolio with a slew of business transformation tools

During its online Sapphire Now conference, SAP revealed it has extended the reach of its analytics cloud platform and rolled out additional managed digital transformation services. SAP is also delivering on a promise to integrate the process analytics platform it gained with the acquisition of Signavio earlier this year. Now...
Industrylinux.com

Super Blueprints Integrate the 5G Open Source Stack from Core to Door

There is an exciting convergence in the networking industry around open source, and the energy is palpable. At LF Networking, we have a unique perspective as the largest open source initiative in the networking space with the broadest set of projects that make up the diverse and evolving open source networking stack. LF Networking provides platforms and building blocks across the networking industry that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption and is the nexus for 5G innovation and integration.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OwnBackup acquires Nimmetry to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy

OwnBackup announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. “This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the...
Sciencearxiv.org

Open source downward continuation and redatuming to the seafloor of streamer data

The purpose of marine seismic experiments is to provide information of the physical properties of the subsurface. The p-wave velocity distribution is the most important attribute, commonly obtained by tomography of waveform attributes. Wide-angle reflection/refraction arrivals, typically collected in Ocean Bottom Seismometers experiments, are used to image relatively deep structures typically providing low redundancy and limited resolution velocity models. The shallow subsurface is classically studied with Multi-Channel Seismic data collected in streamers. In this case, the recording of refractions as first arrivals is limited primarily by the streamer length and geological features like water depth and p-wave structure, but also a considerable amount of the refractions are masked by reflections and noise. However, MCS data of variable quality are available in many regions where no other data exist to build a velocity model. Thus, it is essential to extract the arrival information with the highest possible quality and reliability. To enhance refraction information in MCS data, the downward continuation technique providing the redatuming of streamer field data to the seafloor has been proven useful. In this new virtual configuration, the early refractions transform to first arrivals, becoming clearly visible from zero offset. However, there is little literature, let alone available codes, to use with the large available MCS data bases.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Commoditized Data Integration And How To Achieve It

Most engineers in their professional life will have to deal with data integrations. In the past few years, a few companies such as Fivetran and StitchData have emerged for batch-based integrations, and Segment for event-based ones. But none of these companies have solved the problem of data integrations, which becomes more and more complex with the growing number of B2B tools that companies use.
ComputersTechRepublic

Why cloud governance needs to be an open source affair

Commentary: Cloud governance tools written for one cloud are useful... for that cloud. Cloud Custodian's open source approach may offer a better way. Stacklet arguably shouldn't exist. The company just launched Stacklet Platform around the open source project Cloud Custodian, but one of the cloud providers probably should have built something similar first. Stacklet makes it straightforward to embrace a policy/governance as code model to provide real-time policy enforcement across all clouds via detection, notification and remediation, using a simple, declarative language.