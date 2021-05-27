Commissioners Declare Drought Conditions in Douglas County, Urge Water Conservation

Douglas County Commissioners have announced drought conditions in Douglas County and they are asking residents to help with water conservation efforts. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency in Alpine and El Dorado Counties. Douglas County shares water resources with Alpine and El Dorado Counties; and the Carson River Basin extends approximately 150 miles from eastern California through Douglas County and encompasses about 3,900 square miles. The Carson River is the main source of water recharge for the Carson Valley.