Sound United unveils 13.2 receivers with HDMI 2.1 and upgrades current models – picture and sound – news

By Derek Atkinson
commentaryboxsports.com
 5 days ago

Sound United, the manufacturer of Denon and Marantz receivers, is coming with two new and updated receivers with full HDMI 2.1 support. For the current two models, the company has prepared an upgrade program to make them compatible with HDMI 2.1.

commentaryboxsports.com
#Hdmi 2 0#Updated Versions#Dolby Vision#Microsoft Corp#Denon Avr X8500h#Pos#Hdr#German#Nuvoton Technology#Marantz Av8805a#Hdmi Chipset#Upgrades#Flagship Models#Sound United Heat#Marantz Av8805 Versions#Releases#Yamaha Confirmed#Computers#4k120 Signals#40gbps Bandwidth
The first generation of Yamaha's HDMI 2.1 receivers are defective. The company has announced that it will replace the HDMI 2.1 board in the affected products. Sound United, the company behind Denon and Marantz, has seemingly given up trying to fix the HDMI 2.1 issues in its receivers, offering an external adapter. Yamaha on the other hand will replace the HDMI board in the RX-A2A, RX-V6A, and RX-V4A receivers. - "A free update program will be available starting in fall 2021 to update the HDMI board on these AV receivers to allow for the 4K/120Hz signal transmission," the company announced. Yamaha said that the HDMI board upgrade is complimentary for 24 months after the program starts. It will provide an update on the next steps "this summer". The company also said that the new HDMI board is only required if you are "planning to connect an Xbox Series X gaming or a NVIDIA RTX30 video graphic card device at 4K/120Hz signal transmission" but you should ignore that advice. The issue is not related to these devices but rather the HDMI 2.1 board in the receiver. The Yamaha receivers will most likely also cause trouble with future HDMI 2.1 players and consoles. Yamaha added that its second generation HDMI 2.1 receivers are unaffected by the HDMI 2.1 issue, although they will still require a firmware update to enable the functionality. - "The newly released RX-A4A, RX-A6A and RX-A8A are unaffected by the pass-through issue, requiring only a future firmware update to enable certain HDMI 2.1 capabilities." - Source: Yamaha.
Sound United Upgrades Denon AVR-X8500H, Marantz AV8805 to Support HDMI 2.1

Sound United, the parent company of Denon and Marantz, has announced factory upgrades for the Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 preamplifier/processor. The newly upgraded products will receive “A” designations to symbolize their status as HDMI 2.1-equipped solutions. Sound United points out the updates that will be available through authorized Denon...
Denon And Marantz Add HDMI 2.1 8K Upgrades To Flagship Models

Sound United has announced two new factory upgraded versions of the Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 flagship AV components and an upgrade program for existing owners of the two flagship models. The two new units, dubbed the Denon AVR-X8500H “A” and Marantz AV8805 “A,” include 8K/60 Hz upscaling and passthrough, 4K/120 Hz pass-through, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, and HDCP 2.3, as well as other HDMI 2.1 technologies. The factory-upgraded Denon and Marantz units will gradually replace all existing Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 units. The Denon AVR-X8500HA will retail for US $4299, and the Marantz AV8805A at $4,799.
Denon & Marantz announce new HDMI 2.1 receivers, upgrade program

Sound United has announced upgraded versions of the Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 receivers, now with HDMI 2.1. Owners of the old versions will also be able to upgrade to HDMI 2.1 through a kit.