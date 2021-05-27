newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Feel Like ‘Cruella’ + Embrace Your Inner Villain by Applying to These Gigs

By Alexa Gallant
BackStage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t admire a villain every once in a while, especially when that villain is as fabulous as the classic Cruella de Vil? With the arrival this week of the long-awaited Disney film following the iconic villain’s rise to infamy, bring out your inner baddie and fashionista with these gigs seeking talent! From Disney-inspired to villains and fashion, apply to these projects in honor of the release of the new Disney film “Cruella”!

www.backstage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Male And Female#Gigs#Disney Villains#Female Superheroes#Disney Princesses#Cruella De Vil#Lgbtq#Upper Marlboro#Md#Wham#Asian#Multiracial#Dc Comics#Comedic Material#Princess Ariel#Make Up#Fashion Shoot#Stunt Performers#Princess Edition#Lead Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesIGN

Disney Villain Quotes Quiz with the Cast of Cruella

Disney movies have villains as memorable as the songs and much juicier lines. We asked the cast of Cruella, featuring Emma Stone, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, to guess which Disney villain said which devious quote, from Maleficent to Gaston, to Captain Hook and even previous Cruellas. Cruella is the origin story of Disney's most fashionable and devilish villains, Cruella de Vil, and her friends-turned-henchmen, Jasper and Horace, as she sets out to mark her mark on the fashion industry and the world.
MoviesDerrick

'Cruella' review: Disney villain's origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Ditches Her Signature Cigarette in Disney’s Villain Origin Story

If there’s one thing Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies. If there are two things Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies and taking drags from her opera-length cigarette holder. Yet the infamous Disney villain is ditching her favorite accessory in the upcoming film “Cruella,” which stars Emma Stone and centers on the early life of the notorious fur-obsessed antihero.
New York City, NYNew York Post

How Emma Stone transformed into Disney villain Cruella

Before fur-loving baddie Cruella de Vil became a puppy killer, she was a scrappy punk rocker with dreams of becoming a fashion designer — until she got hell-bent on revenge on her evil boss and, well, things got out of hand. That’s according to “Cruella,” the latest live-action Disney movie...
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Cruella is stylish and chaotic, just like its future Disney villain

It’s not until its final moments that Cruella really starts to feel like a live-action Disney movie. What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak sits down at a piano in his shabby walk-up apartment, the camera pulling back to reveal a charmingly crooked mélange of London rooftops as he sings, “Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will,” to the Dalmatian that arrived at his doorstep that morning. Up to this point, any real connection between Cruella and 101 Dalmatians—including a penchant for dog fur coats—has been absent. The Cruella of Craig Gillespie’s origin story is an underdog, an iconoclast, and a trendsetter, with some intense mommy issues and a sense of pride in being both “brilliant and bad.” What she is not is a puppy killer.
Beauty & Fashionseattlepi.com

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
MoviesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Kinder 'Cruella'? Film Reimagines The Dalmatian Villain With Spotty Success

Chalk it up to our eternal fascination with human evil or to a movie industry that's short on original ideas, but it seems like almost every classic villain nowadays is guaranteed their own feature-length backstory. The results have been a mixed but not uninteresting bag, and they've allowed some fine actors to go entertainingly over-the-top: Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his psychic meltdown as the Joker, and Maleficent, a clever reframing of Sleeping Beauty, remains one of only a few movies that have put Angelina Jolie's otherworldly screen presence to effective use.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: Horror Short 'The Rule of Three' About Your Inner Demons

"Like a voice is telling me to do it." "What happens if you don't listen to it?" So this is what happens! Scary. The Rule of Three is a frightening new slasher horror short film made by young filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker. The film premiered at a few festivals last year + this year and is now available to watch online. A woman haunted by her OCD and intrusive thoughts must overcome herself and face her inner demons to survive the night in the event of a terrifying home invasion by three masked slashers. It's a freaky fun play on literally confronting your actual "inner demons" as masked slasher people. And it's also just a well-made, engaging, and very scary horror short. Starring Hannah Barefoot and James Warfield. And there's even a great score along with it, made by Alexander Taylor. I'm always on the lookout for clever, distinct short films that also feel cinematic and polished, and this is a good one that really stands out. Battle your demons.
MoviesComing Soon!

Disney Villains Who Deserve Their Own Spinoff Like Cruella

Disney has done an impressive job of repackaging its past hits for the modern age. We’ve already seen retellings of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Mulan, and now the Mouse House is set to bring us Cruella, starring Emma Stone, which serves as an origin story for the big bad, fur-loving psycho that terrorized your childhood in 101 Dalmatians.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rachel Zoe Gives You 5 Style Tips To Bring Out Your Inner Villainess, Inspired by Disney's Cruella

Whose signature style is black and white and undeniably red-hot? Cruella de Vil, of course! The devilishly divine Disney villainess is headed back to the big screen in Cruella, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. This time, we’re seeing the iconic baddie in brand new light: a can’t-miss origin story starring Emma Stone in the title role.
Beauty & FashionWHAS 11

Does 'Cruella' Redeem Disney's Greatest Villain? And Should It?

"But does it try to make her... sympathetic?" was the first question asked by colleagues and friends alike, not to mention any random stranger I encountered in a post-vax fantasia, upon telling them that I'd seen Cruella. It's a fair question. And the answer is, sort of? But perhaps we're thinking of this all far too linearly.
MoviesDen of Geek

Cruella: How It Deals with the Villain’s 101 Dalmatians Obsession

This article contains Cruella spoilers. Read our spoiler-free review here. It’s rare to have a movie as focus-tested and committee-approved as Disney’s Cruella surprise you. But in my case, it did. Filled with vamping swagger and fabulous charm, this reimagining legitimately does something fresh with its premise, and broke down my curmudgeonly skepticism toward a Cruella de Vil origin story in the process. Dodging the boring impulse to just remake 101 Dalmatians (which Disney already did once in 1996), this is an eccentric blend of heist movie twists, 1970s decadence, and even shades of All About Eve. Genuinely, it’s a narrative where an upstart ingénue tries to replace a legend, with Emma Stone transforming herself into Emma Thompson.
Beauty & FashionGizmodo

Is Cruella the Future of Disney Villain Origin Movies?

As a young child, Ella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) was a two-toned hair-colored rebel who was born to give authority figures a hard time. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), encourages Ella to fight the urge to call herself Cruella and blend in with society as much as possible. When tragedy strikes, Ella...
Beauty & Fashionfangirlish.com

‘Cruella’ Movie Review: This Villain Is In A League of Her Own

Coming into Disney+’s Cruella I was skeptical. Seriously, another adaptation? But with a villain twist? Been there, done that. But then I thought, if we can have multiple Joker’s in one lifetime, then we can have all the villain stories and then some. Same thing goes for adaptations. No one complains when there are multiple Spiderman’s. So, I cut Cruella a break, didn’t go back and watch 101 Dalmatians, and gave Cruella a chance.
MoviesKENS 5

‘Cruella’ Review: Disney attempts to give a dastardly villain her due

If Disney is truly invested in finding more creative routes through the intellectual property-mining efforts it’s been so frustratingly obsessed with over the last decade or so, the detours could be much less memorably scenic than “Cruella.” I envy the person who would read that sentence and not consider it a loaded statement, if such a person exists.
MoviesNew York Post

Hollywood loves redemption for villains like Cruella — but not real people

Disney’s new movie “Cruella,” a “101 Dalmatians” prequel starring Emma Stone, makes a big ask of audiences: Like and even sympathize with Cruella de Vil. That’s a woman we’ve grown up believing to be an unrepentant monster who paid a pair of petty thieves to steal her friends’ newborn puppies in order to kill them and fashion a stylish coat out of their skins.