Feel Like ‘Cruella’ + Embrace Your Inner Villain by Applying to These Gigs
Who doesn’t admire a villain every once in a while, especially when that villain is as fabulous as the classic Cruella de Vil? With the arrival this week of the long-awaited Disney film following the iconic villain’s rise to infamy, bring out your inner baddie and fashionista with these gigs seeking talent! From Disney-inspired to villains and fashion, apply to these projects in honor of the release of the new Disney film “Cruella”!www.backstage.com