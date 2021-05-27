Feel Like ‘Cruella’ + Embrace Your Inner Villain by Applying to These Gigs

"Like a voice is telling me to do it." "What happens if you don't listen to it?" So this is what happens! Scary. The Rule of Three is a frightening new slasher horror short film made by young filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker. The film premiered at a few festivals last year + this year and is now available to watch online. A woman haunted by her OCD and intrusive thoughts must overcome herself and face her inner demons to survive the night in the event of a terrifying home invasion by three masked slashers. It's a freaky fun play on literally confronting your actual "inner demons" as masked slasher people. And it's also just a well-made, engaging, and very scary horror short. Starring Hannah Barefoot and James Warfield. And there's even a great score along with it, made by Alexander Taylor. I'm always on the lookout for clever, distinct short films that also feel cinematic and polished, and this is a good one that really stands out. Battle your demons.