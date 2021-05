DETROIT — The Kansas City Royals came all the way back from a 7-0 deficit in an effort to end an eight-game losing streak. Instead they lost their ninth straight. After the Royals scored seven runs in the final two innings – six on a home run and a double by Jorge Soler – Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7 Tuesday.