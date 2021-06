NORTH MANKATO — If you’ve hesitated to get your COVID-19 vaccine but aren’t opposed to the idea, Tim Tupy has a deal for you. Free beer. The owner of Mankato Brewery is teaming up with Hy-Vee for an event June 2 where people 21 and over can get a vaccine shot in Hy-Vee’s mobile unit outside the brewery. They’ll be rewarded with a coupon good at the brewery for a free pint of beer as well as a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.