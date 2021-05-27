newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

TITN Stock Price: Over 20% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) increased by over 20% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) – a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores – increased by over 20% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titn#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Trading Revenue#Titn Stock Price#Titan Machinery Inc#Ebitda#Titan Machinery#Increased Revenues#Gross Profit Margin#Intraday Trading#Pre Tax Income Growth#Net Income#Earnings#Profit#Positive Pre Tax Income#Basis Points#Company#Solid Top Line Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million. Several...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million. Shares of DM stock opened...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million. A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE....
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 11,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,684,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million. WYY traded down $0.03 during midday...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million. Shares of TELA traded up $0.16 during...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million. Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded...
Stockspulse2.com

CRM Stock Price: $290 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million. NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $2.17...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million. NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $4.86 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.12 during...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million. IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “