The UK will be bathed in sunshine beaming through blue skies over the bank holiday weekend.The country could see the hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures in London may reach highs of 23C on Saturday, while Manchester and Liverpool could bask in 24C warmth on Sunday.Monday will also bring sunshine, with the mercury forecast to climb to 25C, meaning it would surpass the current 2021 high of 24.5C recorded in Kew Gardens on 31 March. It comes as motorists were warned that the sunny weather and easing of coronavirus restrictions could lead to a “sudden surge”...