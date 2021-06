Twitter’s new voice chat feature, Spaces, has finally come to the web version of the social network which powers the Twitter web experience and the Windows 10 desktop app. The feature still appears to be in its early stages on the web when compared to its implementation on the iOS and Android Twitter apps as there’s still no visible bar of active Twitter Spaces, Fleets, or livestreams along the top of the app’s UI to aid discoverability. Twitter Spaces is live and functional, however, but users will have to access rooms via mentions in individual tweets for now, similar to how Fleets are live but can only be viewed within DMs.