SPANISH FORK — The Region 9 softball season came to an abrupt end on Thursday as all three remaining teams were eliminated from the 4A state softball tournament. Each of Snow Canyon, Canyon View and Crimson Cliffs, Region 9’s top regular season finishers, collected their second losses of the double-elimination tournament at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex and failed to advance. The finals is now set between No. 1 Tooele and No. 2 Bear River. It marks the 10th consecutive season a Region 9 team has failed to advance to the state tournament finals.