There are things in life we might not understand completely, but with a little bit of kindness, nothing is impossible. In Somerset, there's a 15-year old boy named Alex Rogers who is battling a severe bout of leukemia. He is currently hospitalized up at Boston Children's Hospital and because he has Down syndrome, he's not exactly sure what's going on or why he's even there in the first place. All he wants to do is go home and see his family, and this upsets him the most.