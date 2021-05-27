newsbreak-logo
Researchers delve into Shawnee Indian Mission’s ‘complicated history’ with search for unmarked graves

By Juliana Garcia
shawneemissionpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawnee Indian Mission in Fairway is trying to discover more about what officials call the Mission’s “complicated history.”. Researchers are conducting a study at the cemetery, a Kansas State Historical site located off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Canterbury Road in Fairway, looking for unmarked graves and human remains that could suggest more about who is buried there and when they were interred.

shawneemissionpost.com
