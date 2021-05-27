Researchers delve into Shawnee Indian Mission’s ‘complicated history’ with search for unmarked graves

You cannot do genealogy without putting on your detective cap. Persistence, collecting clues, researching, and thinking outside the box are similar steps in finding an answer. I often heard my dad say, “One of the Klein kids was kidnapped in Cincinnati and never found.” Even as an adult, I didn’t pay attention to what he was saying, nor ask questions. In 1984 I began “doing genealogy.” Meaning I started a family tree, wrote letters to relatives and possible relatives, went to area courthouses, collected all the information that I could, but none of it was focused. As with many beginning genealogists, I thought that I had to gather it all.