Incorta Launches New Mobile Analytics App on iOS and Android
Incorta recently announced the launch of Incorta Mobile, according to a press release on the company’s website. Available now for iOS and Android, Incorta Mobile gives customers a new way to access, view and analyze business data from anywhere. It offers the ability to drill-down into specific transaction details as well. The native mobile apps are built for power users and non-technical users alike and tout mobile shortcuts and other optimizations for small screens. There is even an immersive augmented reality experience for iOS users.solutionsreview.com