Incorta Launches New Mobile Analytics App on iOS and Android

Are you looking for some new apps? We got you covered with the best new Android apps from the last month!. App developers are pushing the envelope on a daily basis trying to improve and enhance our smartphone and tablet experiences. In fact, so many Android apps come out every day that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. It’s difficult to usurp the best of the best but if you’re getting bored with what you’ve got and want to try something new, check out the best new Android apps from the last month! You can check out our selections for the best new Android apps from 2020 in this video!