The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will mark the model’s first major refresh in nearly a decade. While the Nissan Pathfinder just received a thorough overhaul, we’ve yet to see its luxury sibling get the same treatment — but that’s about to change. Infiniti’s been drip-feeding us more information on the revamped QX60 crossover over the past few months, from the Monograph Concept’s exterior styling to camouflaged shots of the actual production model. Now, they’re showing off the interior, and even with the bit we can see it’s going to be a major improvement over the outgoing model, much the same as the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is.