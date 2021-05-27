Cancel
Sonic Colors: Ultimate official announcement, screenshots – pricing, Rival Rush mode

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has put out an official announcement for the just-announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate. We have confirmation on pricing, a new Rival Rush mode, and more. Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe! Today, as part of Sonic Central, SEGA unveiled Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping upgrade on the iconic 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors. Developed by the award-winning studio, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store. For a limited time, Sonic fans can pre-order the Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical edition and get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain.

nintendoeverything.com
