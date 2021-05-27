Sonic Colors: Ultimate official announcement, screenshots – pricing, Rival Rush mode

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.