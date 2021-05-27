Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Report: 'Significant' contraband found in Parx raid

By HRN Staff
horseracingnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators for the Pennsylvania Racing Commission discovered "significant" contraband during a raid at Parx last weekend. Thoroughbred Daily News reported that Tom Chuckas, director of Thoroughbred horse racing at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said the raid found a “significant amount of contraband” and “items that have no business on the backside.”

www.horseracingnation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parx#Thoroughbred Daily News#Tdn#Contraband#Thoroughbred Horse Racing#Investigators#Veterinarian Kathryn Papp#Syringes#Confirmation#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Ottawa County, OKkoamnewsnow.com

Jailers involved in illegal contraband case

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators say two Ottawa County jail detention officers snuck contraband into the jail for an inmate. Authorities say Officers Kody Redden and Justin Hayworth would check drop spots at the jail to pick up drugs and deliver them to inmate Ethan Coombes. Coombes is one of...
Law Enforcementthekashmirpress.com

Huge consignment of contraband substance seized in Anantnag: Police

Anantnag:May 27: A joint team of Anantnag police, Revenue department and Exise department headed by Tehsildar Bijbehara recovered huge consignment of narcotic drugs. Police party from Police Station Bijbehara headed by SHO Bijbehara along with Tehsildar Bijbehara and Excise department officials during Poppy Straw cultivation destruction at Krandigham Bijbehara recovered about 4 KGs of Charas powder and 35 KGs of Charas Choora from the possession of three persons namely Nisar Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh. Qadir Sheikh, Ab Rehman Bhat son of Mohd Ramzan Bhat and Gh Nabi Parra son of Ab Satar parra all the residents of Krandigham.
New York City, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Falmouth woman reported missing in NYC found safe

May 29—FALMOUTH — A woman who was last seen getting into a cab with an unknown group of people at New York City's Times Square has been found safe, according to the Falmouth Police Department. Christine Hammontree, 29, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday when she failed to...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Waterloo man sentenced for gun found during drug raid

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a gun decorated with the words “F … Da Police” during a 2020 drug raid has been sentenced to prison. Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Jason John Evans, 39, to seven years and 10 months in federal prison following a plea to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

PARX SWEEP NAILS RICHARD VEGA

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission barn sweep at Parx Racing that yielded “significant” contraband also nailed owner-trainer Ricardo Vega, who races as Richard Vega Racing Stable. The sweep, in which Commission investigators searched a half-dozen barns, as well as tack rooms and grooms’ quarters, found “multiple loaded needles and syringes…...
Public Safetygananoquereporter.com

Contraband bound for Collins Bay Institution intercepted

Staff intercepted more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of contraband headed for Collins Bay Institution last week, a news release states. Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) suspects the items — tobacco, drugs, weapons, cellphones and cellphone accessories — were dropped off by a drone at the perimeter of the Bath Road correctional facility on Wednesday at 11 p.m.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Search Nets Cache Of Contraband And 4 Arrests

The search of a Sulphur Springs address netted a cache of contraband and 4 arrests, according to police. An investigation into narcotic activity resulted in Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit investigators seeking and obtaining a narcotic search warrant. The SCU investigators, with SWAT officers standing by as a precaution, served the warrant around 8:30 a.m. June 3, 2021. Inside, officers located 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 760 grams of THC edibles, approximately 14,200 in cash and five weapons, SCU Lt. Mark Estes reported Thursday afternoon.
Public SafetyBBC

Supercar seized by police at Southport car meet

Police have seized a supercar after hundreds of vehicles descended on a car meet in Southport. Merseyside Police took the black McLaren off its 30-year-old driver as he had been given a previous warning about his driving. It was loaded onto a truck and then taken away after police were...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced In Prison Contraband Case

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man will spend one-year behind bars connected to a prison contraband case in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Bracken Warren previously plead guilty to first-degree felony attempted promoting prison contraband and petit larceny. Warren was sentenced by Judge David Foley Monday...
Indiana Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Routine traffic stop in Indiana nets a half-ton of cannabis

A moving violation was enough to get a driver pulled over by the Indiana State Police and a K-9 officer’s nose was enough to finger the transporter for hauling 1,275 pounds (578.3 kilograms) of weed that smugglers barely tried to conceal. At about 11:15 a.m. on Mar. 16, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a moving violation while he travelling on I-65, according to a police statement . Weird weed ‘decriminalization’ measure proposed in prohibition U.S. state ‘Green’ trade-in: Man tries to buy vehicle with 1.5 pounds of pot These guys didn’t take much time to try and ‘hide’ 780 pounds of weed The investigation, which included calling in a canine to sniff the exterior of the van, resulted in a search of the vehicle’s inside. There, the trooper discovered 38 large boxes wrapped in black plastic wrap and six black garbage bags. The boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags of green plant material, the field test for which showed the contents were marijuana. In all, the seized cannabis weighed 1,275 pounds (578.3 kg) that the police report has a “conservative” street value of about US$5.7 million to US$8.5 million ($7.1 million to $10.6 million). California resident Christopher Colburn, 31, was arrested without incident and later transported to the Lake County Jail. Colburn is preliminarily charged with two felony counts, namely dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with prior conviction. If pursued, actual charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. If the defendant has a prior drug conviction, possession of 30 grams or more of cannabis is punishable by six months in jail to two and one-half years in prison, a fine of up to US$10,000 ($12,500) or both, reports Criminal Defence Lawyer. Manufacture or distribution of 10 pound (4.5 kg) or more of…
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hill

The comedy and tragedy of Derek Chauvin's probation request

In Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” during a moment of heightened paranoia driven by his daughters’ refusal to shelter him and his men, the titular character says, “Tremble, thou wretch,/That hast within thee undivulged crimes,/Unwhipped of justice.”. In his motions for mitigated departure and sentencing memorandum, Derek Chauvin’s lawyer argues that for...
Charleston, WVwvpublic.org

‘Pot Plane’ Smuggler Returns to Charleston

On June 6, 1979, a plane crashed on the side of the mountain at what was then known as the Kanawha Airport in Charleston. The aging DC - 6 was carrying 26,000 pounds of marijuana. The entire episode has since been referred to as the Pot Plane Crash. Jerome Lill...
Richmond County, GAlawofficer.com

Witnesses do nothing as woman is beaten in Little Caesars Restaurant

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Richmond County, Georgia – A woman is on the run after savagely beating a mother in a Little Caesar’s restaurant on Monday. Citizens watched the attack take place and did nothing. Brittany Kennedy allegedly grabbed the mother, Emily Broadwater, by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head before dragging her outside the restaurant, according to the the Richmond County Sheriff’s office. The video also shows a little girl walking toward the victim as a bystander shouts for someone to move the child away.