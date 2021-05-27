Cancel
Sonic Origins announced

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has announced Sonic Origins, a new compilation of classic titles. It will launch in 2022. Sonic Origins will feature Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic Origins is set for release on the “latest platforms.”

