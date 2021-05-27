newsbreak-logo
Crypto Insurance Company Evertas Raises $5.8 Million

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Evertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. The funding round was led by Morgan Creek Digital, CMT, HashKey, Wave Partners, RenGen, 4RC, Centrality, Plug ‘n Play, Vy Capital, and a number of individual investors including James Slazas (CEO of VaultLink), Tyler Ward (Founder of BarnBridge), Quinn Abrahams (Partner of D64), Shy Datika (Founder & President of INX), and Sandra Ro (CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council and former Head of Digitization at CME Group).

