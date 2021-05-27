Cancel
Sonic Central recap announcement

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing today’s Sonic Central presentation, SEGA has issued a press release recapping all of the major news. There were a number of announcements during the show, including Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and a new project from Sonic Team. Here’s the full PR:. Today, in honor of Sonic the Hedgehog’s...

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retailnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate announced, coming to Switch

Sonic Colors Ultimate is in development, SEGA has announced. It will launch for Switch on September 7. Sonic Colors Ultimate will feature a baby Sonic keychain at retail. SEGA is also planning a Digital Deluxe version featuring early access, exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and Sonic movie boost.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Stream Announced For Thursday

Sega have been awfully quiet about Sonic this year. That’s extra true with 2021 being the 30 year anniversary of the blue blur’s first appearance. That changed today as Sega have announced a Sonic stream for this Thursday morning. Things will kick off at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. While details of what they plan to show off are currently slim, they have promised a first look at “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events”.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate revealed during Sonic Central stream

Today’s a big day for gaming news, and it all kicked off with a completely Sonic-focused stream from Sega. Throughout the stream, announcements were made for the blue blur, including a remastered version of Sonic Colors. Titled Sonic Colors Ultimate, the game is currently available for pre-order and will release on September 7, 2021.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Central will soon be taking place for its 30th anniversary

Game company SEGA recently announced that a Sonic Central stream is coming soon this week. It was revealed that this upcoming stream will feature all new Sonic the Hedgehog projects, partnerships and events. This is to celebrate Sonic’s 30thth anniversary, that’s this month. The stream will be held on May...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Central event on May 27 will bring franchise news from Sega

Sega has announced Sonic Central, a virtual showcase that will reveal new Sonic the Hedgehog projects, partnerships, and events for the 30th anniversary of the franchise, and it will occur on May 27 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, Sega has launched a new video campaign to further commemorate the 30th anniversary of Sonic, called “Unstoppable.” It is a “fan appreciation video showcasing a nostalgic look back at the franchise as the Blue Blur speeds forward to inspire future generations,” with the intention being for Sonic to inspire us to keep pushing forward.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sega to Stream “Sonic Central”; Will Showcase Upcoming Projects & Events for 30th Anniversary

After nearly half a year of absolute silence from Sega in Sonic’s 30th anniversary year about a new Sonic the Hedgehog game, it seems like the drought will likely be over in two days. Sega has announced that they are streaming an event called, Sonic Central – which sounds kind of like a Sonic direct, and the stream will showcase upcoming “projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Central Stream This Week Unveils A “Plethora Of Upcoming Projects”

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and yet it’s been a while since we heard anything new about what the blue beast is doing in the video game realm. Well, that changes this week as Sega announced a new “Sonic Central” stream in which they promise that “Sonic team will be joined by special guests to unveil a plethora of upcoming projects, partnerships and events in the Sonic.” the Hedgehog franchise and beyond. “
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Watch the Sonic Central presentation right here!

Sega’s Sonic Central presentation will kick off later today at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT/ 5 p.m. BST and will focus on upcoming projects to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. It is possible that we will get a sneak peek for the Blue Blur’s next mainline title and much more. You can watch today’s Sonic Central livestream below.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream Will Reveal New Projects For the Blue Hedgehog

A new Sonic the Hedgehog stream will reveal fresh "projects, partnerships, and events" to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega announced today. Titled Sonic Central, the stream kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The stream will be available through Youtube and Twitch. A Sonic...
Video GamesPolygon

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog’s new digital showcase, Sonic Central

Sega will reveal “a plethora” of new projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary during a livestream titled Sonic Central. Expect new game announcements and updates on previously announced projects, like the Sonic animated series coming to Netflix and Paramount Pictures’ new feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'Retired' Sonic Voice Actor Announces His Surprise Return To The Role

Well, this is unexpected! Following on from yesterday's touching trailer accompanying the announcement of a 30th anniversary Sonic stream to be broadcast tomorrow, it seems that the character's erstwhile voice actor (in the games, that is) is returning to lend his vocal talents to the hedgehog's upcoming game projects. That...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Roger Craig Smith Announces Return to Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog

Roger Craig Smith has announced he is returning as Sonic the Hedgehog, after previously announcing he was no longer voicing the blue blur. We previously reported at the end of January how Craig Smith announced would no longer voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, after voicing the character for ten years. Since then, voice actresses for Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Amy Rose (Cindy Robinson) confirmed they would also not be returning. Dr. Eggman voice actor Mike Pollock later confirmed he had kept his role.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.