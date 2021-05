YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest high pressure ridge have elevated our daytime highs between 100 to 105 degrees as we close out our workweek. But, that ridge is starting to shift Eastward, as a weak trough of low pressure will bring in wind gusts between 15-25 miles per hour and milder temps that should bring our daytime highs back down into the 90s.