While these might not be the paths many of us would choose when it comes to lottery winnings, these stories do illustrate some encouraging components of adult life. We all dream of winning the lottery, and while we dream of hitting it big when we're young, we'd accept a sudden windfall no matter what our age. With that in mind, we thought it would be interesting to take a look at some of the oldest lottery winners in recent history, to see how they spent their cash. Were they more relaxed with age, or did the sudden growth of their wallets encourage them to revisit their youths?