Popular Long Island Movie Theater To Reopen

PJ's Cinema in Port Jefferson Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The show will be going on for a popular Long Island movie theater that has been closed for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PJ Cinemas, the Port Jefferson Station cinema that has been owned by filmmaker Phil Solomon since the 1980s, announced that it is set to reopen as of Friday, May 28 after being forced to close in March last year.

Solomon reopened the multiplex last fall, but a lack of movie-goers and dearth of new films being released in theaters forced him to close it again in December.

Now, with COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise on Long Island and more businesses reopening, PJ Cinemas is set to showcase some recently released films.

When it reopens on Friday, PJ Cinemas will open with four titles: Disney’s live-action "Cruella," horror film "A Quiet Place Part II," "Dream Horse" and "Tom & Jerry,” which was earlier released on HBO Max.

The theater will be open from noon until close on Friday, with $6 matinees, $9 tickets for adults after 6 p.m., and $6 for seniors or children.

