Sadler's Flagstaff tests positive for prohibited drug
Flagstaff, winner of the May 1 Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) for trainer John Sadler, tested positive for a prohibited Class 1 drug after a race at Santa Anita in September. A complaint by the California Horse Racing Board claims that clodronic acid, a bisphosphonate known as Osphos, was confirmed in a split sample taken after Falstaff finished second by a head to C Z Rocket in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G2) on Sept. 27.www.horseracingnation.com