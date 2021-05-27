Tellius Unveils Major Platform Update Headlined by Tellius Quick Start
Tellius is updating its flagship business intelligence and data analytics offering with feature improvements designed to help customers hasten decision-making. The release is headlined by a new Quick Start capability, proactive intelligence functionality, and resource and data controls that let users start analysis quickly. Quick Start asks users about metrics of interest, and then automatically generates tailored analytics content including data visualizations, inquiries, and AI-powered insights.solutionsreview.com