After Austin Cindric won two of the first five NASCAR Xfinity Series races of the season, there's been a different winner the last three races -- Justin Allgaier at Atlanta, Josh Berry at Martinsville and Jeb Burton at Talladega in the last Xfinity race on Apr. 24. Now the Xfinity Series heads to historic Darlington Raceway on Saturday for the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET for this 147-lap race at the 1.366-mile oval.