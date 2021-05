WAREHAM – Wareham High sophomores Kinzie Navarro and James Pinkham were selected to attend the Massachusetts HOBY Leadership Seminar held May 1 and 2. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Navarro and Pinkham were joined virtually by 215 other high school leaders from across Massachusetts. Each spring, the MA HOBY Leadership Seminar hosts sophomores from public and private high schools who have been selected to convene for one weekend to recognize their leadership talents and to provide them with the tools to become effective and ethical leaders.