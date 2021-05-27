GamePlan: How the 2021 Offseason May Foreshadow the NFL's Future in More Ways Than One
Julio Jones. Aaron Rodgers. Deshaun Watson. Russell Wilson. All four of those guys are in situations with their teams that are awkward at best, untenable at worst, with a little more than three months left until the 2021 season opener. And in the old NFL, their respective teams could have probably just waited them out, gotten to camp and told them to, in effect, buckle up their chinstraps, strap on their pads and shut their mouths.www.msn.com