Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Super Edition is set to release on May 25th, bringing all of the game's content under one roof. In anticipation, developer nWay has released an all-new trailer, showing off the story mode and the various playable characters that players can choose from. It's a really cool trailer for fans of the franchise, and it showcases the game's Street Fighter pack, which is also set to release the same day. Fans can get it as part of the Super Edition, or as an individual purchase for those that currently own Battle for the Grid. The IGN trailer can be found at the top of this page.