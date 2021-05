Like most professional chefs, Giada de Laurentiis has a lot of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to whipping up a weeknight meal. Like how she cooks the perfect steak (reverse-searing it entirely in a cast iron pan on the stove rather than finishing it in the oven). Or how she upgrades an average pan of brownies (by mixing in white chocolate chips, of course). Or even how she puts cheese on pasta (apparently, Giada grates her cheese on top of the pasta before adding the sauce).