Health Plan Administration Company Flume Health Raises $10 Million
Flume Health, a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem, announced it raised $6 million. These are the details. Flume Health — a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem — announced that it has raised $6 million in equity funding led by new investor Crosslink Capital with participation from new investors Route 66 Ventures and Convene CEO Ryan Simonetti. And existing investors Accomplice, Founder Collective, and Primary Venture Partners also participated in the Seed II round — which brings Flume’s total raise to $10 million.pulse2.com