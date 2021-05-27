newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Health Plan Administration Company Flume Health Raises $10 Million

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlume Health, a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem, announced it raised $6 million. These are the details. Flume Health — a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem — announced that it has raised $6 million in equity funding led by new investor Crosslink Capital with participation from new investors Route 66 Ventures and Convene CEO Ryan Simonetti. And existing investors Accomplice, Founder Collective, and Primary Venture Partners also participated in the Seed II round — which brings Flume’s total raise to $10 million.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Care Plan#Health Costs#Accomplice#Founder Collective#Primary Venture Partners#Msk#Crosslink Capital#Ventures#Health Plan Administrator#Company#Healthcare Costs#Equity Funding#Ongoing Management#Providers#Insurance Navigation#Utilization#Sustainable Change#Self Insured Employers#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Economy
Related
Health ServicesEffingham Daily News

Local hospitals join venture to improve health care for Medicare beneficiaries

The Illinois Rural Community Care Organization, LLC (IRCCO), the first statewide Accountable Care Organization (ACO) to serve rural Illinois, announced it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems, a management services organization, to expand value-based care in Illinois. Through the agreement, rural and critical access hospitals and providers have agreed to...
Businesspulse2.com

Wearable Brain-Computer Interface Company MindPortal Raises $5 Million

MindPortal, the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface, announced it raised a $5 million seed round of funding. These are the details. MindPortal — the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface — announced recently that they...
Economypulse2.com

Autonomous Sales Prospectus Company RightBound Raises $12 Million

RightBound, a tech company that created the first autonomous sales prospecting engine, announced it raised $12 million in funding. These are the details. RightBound — a tech company that created the first autonomous sales prospecting engine — announced that it has raised $12 million in funding led by Innovation Endeavors with participation from IBI Tech Fund and Operator Collective. And RightBound brings a new paradigm for B2B sales, addressing what has become an impossible complexity in the prospecting process, transforming manual routines – such as company research, prospect selection and multi-channel outreach – into a data-driven, AI-based autonomous process.
Marketspulse2.com

Life Sciences Analytics Company Axtria Raises $150 Million

Axtria, a global cloud software and data analytics provider that helps life sciences businesses bring therapeutics to market faster, announced recently it raised $150 million. Axtria — a global cloud software and data analytics provider that helps life sciences businesses bring therapeutics to market faster — announced recently that it has raised a $150 million growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. This funding round will enable Axtria to consolidate its strong position in cloud software and artificial intelligence (AI) by rapidly expanding its suite of life sciences focused SaaS platforms.
Indiana, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Affinity Health Services' promotions solidify management team

Affinity Health Services Inc. in Indiana, a senior health care management consulting company marking its 25th year, has promoted three members of its management team to support current and future clients in challenging times. • Bryan Hagerich has been named executive vice president of operations. He has been with Affinity...
Businesspulse2.com

Affirm Spinout And Credit Billing Solutions Company Resolve Raises $60 Million

Affirm spinout and credit billing solutions company Resolve announced recently that it raised $60 million in funding. These are the details. Resolve announced it has raised $60 million in funding to fuel the growth of its embedded billing platform for growing business-to-business (B2B) companies to facilitate buying and selling on credit. The company – which launched as a spinout from Affirm in 2019 – has seen overwhelming demand for B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) billing for business purchases.
Businesspulse2.com

Visual Intelligence Company AnyClip Raises $47 Million

Visual intelligence company AnyClip announced it has raised $47 million in funding led by JVP. These are the details. Visual intelligence company AnyClip announced it has raised $47 million in funding led by JVP. With this funding round, the company is planning to introduce the expanded AnyClip platform — which is ushering a new era in video analytics with the goal of offering businesses the next generation AI tools necessary for unlocking the power of video.
Technologypulse2.com

Accounts Payable Innovation Company Stampli Raises $50 Million

Stampli, an AI-driven accounts payable automation company, announced recently that it raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Stampli — an AI-driven accounts payable automation company — announced recently that it raised $50 million in Series C funding for their platform, which helps CFOs and controllers close the disconnect between accounts payables and the broader organization. Insight Partners led the funding round with participation from SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, joining UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp to bring Stampli total funding raised to over $87 million.
EconomyGenomeWeb

Binx Health Raises $104M in Series E Round

NEW YORK — Binx Health said on Thursday that it has raised $104 million in a Series E financing round. The round was led by OrbiMed and included existing investors LSP and Johnson and Johnson Development, as well as new investors Arrowmark Partners, Hildred Capital Management, Alta Life Sciences, and Parian Global. In connection with the financing, Andrew Goldman, Hildred's cofounder and managing partner, is joining Binx's board.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Germany’s Ada Health Raises $90 Million Series B Led By Bayer

Germany’s digital healthcare startup Ada Health raised $90 million in a series B fundraise led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer. Samsung Catalyst Fund, Vitruvian Partners, Inteligo Bank, F4 and Mutschler Ventures, also participated in the round. “Investing in breakthrough technologies that drive digital change in...
Businesspulse2.com

Debugging And Observability Company Lightrun Raises $23 Million

Lightrun, a continuous debugging and observability company, announced it raised a $23 million Series A round of funding. These are the details. Lightrun — a continuous debugging and observability company — announced it has closed a $23 million Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from existing investor Glilot Capital Partners, bringing its total funding to $27 million. And Lightrun will use the funding to expand its engineering team and accelerate its roadmap of enterprise-level features for developer teams embracing the new shift-left paradigm for production code observability.
Marketspulse2.com

Crypto Insurance Company Evertas Raises $5.8 Million

Evertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Evertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. The funding round was led by Morgan Creek Digital, CMT, HashKey, Wave Partners, RenGen, 4RC, Centrality, Plug ‘n Play, Vy Capital, and a number of individual investors including James Slazas (CEO of VaultLink), Tyler Ward (Founder of BarnBridge), Quinn Abrahams (Partner of D64), Shy Datika (Founder & President of INX), and Sandra Ro (CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council and former Head of Digitization at CME Group).
Softwarepulse2.com

Application Security Company ArmorCode Raises $3 Million

ArmorCode, a company delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced it raised $3 million. These are the details. ArmorCode — a company delivering application security at the speed of DevOps — announced it has raised $3 million in seed financing led by Sierra Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures and Z5 Capital and individual investors including industry leaders Andreas Kuehlmann (CEO, Tortuga Logic; former security executive at Synopsys) and Prithvi Rai (former Sr. Director of Security at Uber, Facebook, and Yahoo!). Enterprises are using ArmorCode to consolidate application security tooling, streamline application security processes, increase business agility, and improve developer productivity.
Philadelphia, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Health set to get 100% stake in Philadelphia health plan

Jefferson Health is poised to pick up 100 percent ownership in a Medicaid and Medicare health plan, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The insurer, Health Partners Plans, covers 262,000 Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries. Jefferson acquired a 25 percent stake in the health plan in 2016, according to the report. By mid-November, Jefferson is set to gain the remaining stake through acquisitions involving Temple University Health System and Einstein Healthcare Network, both in Philadelphia.
Businesspulse2.com

Global Payments Platform Company Paysend Raises $125 Million

Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million. These are the details. Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million led by One Peak with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing long-term investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play.
Retailpulse2.com

Slice-Based Website Builder Company Prismic Raises $20 Million

Prismic announced recently it has raised $20 million in funding to deploy its fully-customizable website builder in the massive content creation market. These are the details. Prismic announced it has raised $20 million in funding to deploy its fully-customizable website builder in the massive content creation market. The company has been bootstrapped since its inception with its headquarters in Paris and a presence in Cambridge, MA. And Prismic has been profitable since 2016 and with over one third of its customers in North America. The Series A funding is co-lead by Aglaé Ventures and Eurazeo and comes on the heels of their product-led international growth.
Marketspulse2.com

Learning Platform Company MasterClass Raises $225 Million

MasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — announced that it raised $225 million in Series F funding. MasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — recently announced that it has raised $225 million in Series F funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and with participation from new investors including Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge together with existing investors IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures.